Sen. Bennet’s office to hold listening session in Pagosa Springs

Special to The SUN

Do you need help with the IRS, Social Security Administration, VA or another federal agency? Do you have a suggestion for an action Congress could take to help your family or community?

If so, then Sen. Michael Bennet invites you to meet with his constituent advocate, Janet Wolf, on Friday, July 26, in Archuleta County.

Wolf will be meeting one-on-one with constituents at the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library, 811 San Juan St., from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, please send an email to Janet_Wolf@bennet.senate.gov. Please include a brief description of the issue you want to address. If you are already working with someone in Bennet’s office, please include that information in your email, as well.

If you have any questions, feel free to call Wolf at 259-1710.