Go on a ‘Safari for the Savior’ at Church of Christ Vacation Bible School

By Dorman Diller

Special to The PREVIEW

The jungle comes to Pagosa Springs in the free Vacation Bible School (VBS) held at the Church of Christ located at 277 Lewis St. “Safari for the Savior” is the theme of this year’s annual VBS. It will be held July 22-26 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. for children 2 years old though the eighth grade.

Daily, the children travel with the apostle Paul as he spreads the gospel of Jesus Christ and a character trait of his life will be emphasized. Bible stories come alive with acting, puppet shows, games, quizzes, songs and crafts. Each child is actively involved and learns great lessons though the week.

On Wednesday evening, the children put on a program demonstrating what they have learned in VBS. VBS concludes on Friday with a hot dog picnic in the park. Parents, family and friends are invited to those activities, as well as being encouraged to visit the daily classes at any time.

The youth group and adults from Woodward, Okla., will return to help with the five-day VBS. Working together with the Pagosa Springs church, they put on a quality learning experience and fun VBS for the children. Refreshments are served daily.

Transportation with the buses will be provide in the downtown area, through Fairfield and out to Aspen Springs. Enrollment forms may be found in the paper or you may call the church office to pre-enroll. If your children need transportation or you need more information, please call the church office at 264-2552 or Dorman Diller at 264-4454.

All children are welcome to attend the free VBS. Make plans for your children to attend this exciting time of learning and growing.