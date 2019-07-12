High Rollers outdoor concert Saturday, July 13, in Town Park

Without a doubt, one of the best family entertainment values of the summer is back for at least one more year. On Saturday, July 13, in Pagosa Springs Town Park, an evening of great food and entertainment that the entire family can enjoy and afford is offered to everyone. The High Rollers will play their annual outdoor concert to benefit the Pagosa Wrestling Club. The show begins at 7 p.m. and continues to 10 p.m.

Pagosa Springs looks forward to this event each summer as hundreds of locals and visitors buy barbecue concessions, bid on baked goods and other unique auction items and enjoy each other’s company as they listen to the band perform in a beautiful outdoor setting offered at Town Park.

The outdoor concert, which has been an annual event for over 15 years, almost didn’t happen this year, as Andy Janowsky, a key member of the band had announced his retirement from the extremely busy travel schedule The High Rollers had been putting in. Andy and fellow band members soon realized that there were a few local events that were dear to their home communities and to themselves as a band, and so they agreed to play a few summer gigs for their hometown friends.

This coming Saturday, they will play for another one of their “sentimental favorites,” Pagosa Springs and the Pagosa Wrestling Club.

Admission is by donation (a minimum $2 donation is requested but not required), and barbecue sandwiches, chips and drinks will be sold at the concert. (Requested donation is $7 a plate.) The club will hold a 15-minute live auction for baked goods at intermission and there will be a silent baked goods auction going on throughout the evening. In addition, Pagosa Mountain Rotary Club will provide a beer garden. All proceeds are used to pay for the event and the funds that remain benefit the Pagosa Wrestling Club’s travel expenses.

This is a very unique event that large summer crowds have enjoyed in Pagosa for over a decade. The High Rollers and Pagosa Wrestling Club would love to see you there, and guarantee the evening’s entertainment for the whole family and the entire community.

The High Rollers feature outstanding musicians from a variety of backgrounds who have settled in the area for the lifestyle possible in southwest Colorado. Musicians include bassist and singer songwriter Andy Janowsky; Jeff Johnson, vocalist and acoustic strings including fiddle, banjo and guitar: lead guitar phenom Darren Stroud; Missy Stroud another master of vocals and a variety of instruments including keyboards; and drummer Clay Louder.

When their talents come together, the result is a great sound, high energy, humor and an incredible array of classic and original music from a variety of genres. Their resume over the years includes performances at the largest outdoor venues and county fairs across the Rocky Mountain west, performances at Country Jam, seven trips to Europe, significant radio air time throughout the region from Farmington to Grand Junction, and five CDs recorded, and some great original music including the area’s favorite, “Colorado Girl.”