Patsy Cline tribute will benefit WHIPS and veterans

By June Marquez

Special to The SUN

Come join us tonight for a fun-filled night of singing and laughter. This year’s “Tribute to Patsy Cline” will take stage at the Liberty Theatre July 4 at 6 p.m.

This will feature original pedal-steel guitar player Ted Hockenbury, who has played with some of country’s best like Charlie Daniels, Tonya Tucker, Conway Twitty and Merle Haggard. He is now touring with 2018 Voice champion Chevel Shepherd. His musicianship brings a unique sound to a show that will step you back in time.

June Marquez sings from a heart that remembers the jukebox playing the songs her mother listened to. Originally produced in 2011 as a fundraiser for the Fred Harman Museum, this show continues to have a special place in Pagosa Springs.

New to the Patsy stage, on stand-up bass is Jeret Heber, drummer Rob Shoffner and rhythm guitar player Steve Hayes and intermission with singer/songwriter Daniel Lindsey, all from Pagosa. This year’s donations will go to WHIPS (Women Helping in Pagosa Springs), a group started in 2007 by Cindy Gustafson, and also to Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County.

The show lets out in plenty of time to enjoy the fireworks.

Tickets are available at Goodman’s Department Store and at the door; open seating is at 5:30 p.m. See you there.