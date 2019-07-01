Adventure Raffle ticket sales support community events

The second Adventure Raffle hosted by the Chamber of Commerce is back for another year with exciting outdoor recreational items.

The main item in the package is a 2019 900 Polaris RZR fitted to meet Pagosa Springs’ trail specifications. You must get your RZR to the trails, so a carrier trailer with ramp also comes with the package. Another exciting package prize is a Trek Electra Townie Go! electric assisted bike. This top-of-the-line, top-selling electric bike would be a great adventure gift for someone wanting to get up the hills around Pagosa (Put Hill for one).

Some of the other super prizes are a Tomcat Solo Aire inflatable kayak with paddle and a $1,000 shopping spree at a local sporting goods store. Other prizes will also be included in this killer “winner takes all” package. Tickets are currently on sale at the Visitor Center or Chamber office. Tickets are one for $5, three tickets for $10 and seven tickets for $20. Tickets will be available soon online.

Tickets for the prize package will be available all summer long. The drawing will take place on Saturday of ColorFest weekend, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. in the athletic field of Town Park. You do not need to be present to win. Last years winner, Cobe Von Gunten, visiting from Texas, was fishing with his family in Town Park when his ticket was called. It could be you this year.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit future Chamber community events, community training programs and infrastructure improvements. Don’t miss out on your chance to win this amazing prize package.

Membership news

We have two new members to welcome to the Chamber this week: Iron Dram Whiskey Lodge and Timberline Framers Inc.

Our renewing members this week are Alpine Medical and Specialty Practices, Fireside Inn Cabins, Moe’s Maps, Shellie Hogue with Exit Realty, Two Chicks and a Hippie, San Juan Mountains Association, San Juan Basin Area on Aging, Hometown Insurance and Financial Services, L Bar Z Ranch Cabins, Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association, Pagosa Springs Golf Club, DUST2, and Mountain Waters Rafting and Adventure Company. We appreciate all of our members and their participation and support of the Chamber.

Remember to look for all of the Fourth of July activities in next week’s edition of The SUN. Get ready for an exciting and fun-filled holiday weekend.