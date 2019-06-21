History discussion continues at the Senior Center

Are you interested in reading and talking about history with others? If so, please join us the History (Book) Club and bring your ideas and experiences as we continue a history discussion group at the Pagosa Senior Center.

The discussions will cover many historical subjects based on the preferences of the group. Please come and bring your friends who might also be interested.

Facilitated by Jim Van Liere, the group meets the third Wednesday of every month.

The next meeting will be July 17 at 1 p.m. in the Community Café dining room at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center.

Questions? Call 731-6878.

Caregiver support group

The next scheduled Caregiver Support Group is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and will be facilitated by Elaine Stumpo.

If you are a caregiver of a friend or a family member, please join us for this support and respite group. Adults age 18 and older are eligible to participate. A support group can have significant positive effects on caregivers’ overall wellbeing. It is a chance to speak with other caregivers who have common experiences with caregiving, learn about resources available in the community and nationally, learn how to keep yourself healthy so you can better deliver the care, and is a chance for respite.

Learn practical self-care information, talk through challenges and ways of coping and learn about community resources and support.

For more information, please call 264-2167.

Health and wellness

The Senior Center is continuing the pilot program which expands health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

The next health and wellness date will be in July.

Medical alert system

Medical alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.

Memberships

2019 Senior Discount Club Memberships are now offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 20 — Chicken paprikash, yellow squash medley, green peas with bacon, milk, salad bar and lemon dessert.

Friday, June 21 — New England fish chowder, spinach and mushroom sauté, southern succotash, cheddar biscuit with butter, milk and salad bar.

Monday, June 24 — Hot turkey salad, broccoli with red peppers, honey garlic green beans, milk, salad bar and pumpkin pie.

Tuesday, June 25 — Red beef chili, zucchini medley, escalloped corn, milk, salad bar and cherry cream cheese pie.

Wednesday, June 26 — Chicken and dumplings, cabbage steaks, stir-fried asparagus, milk, salad bar and baked apples.

Thursday, June 27 — Crunchy baked catfish with tarter sauce, new potatoes with green beans, yellow squash casserole, milk, salad bar and key lime pie.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

