Public invited to comment on big game hunting season structure recommendations

By Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Special to The SUN

The public is invited to comment on Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) staff recommendations and alternatives for the 2020-2024 Big Game Season Structure (BGSS).

The recommendations and alternatives document and link to the public comment form can be found at cpw.state.co.us/seasonstructure.

The comment form will be open through June 26 so that the public can share their input specific to the BGSS staff recommendations and alternatives.

These recommendations will also be discussed with the CPW Commission at its June meeting, with final approval scheduled for July.

CPW uses a five-year BGSS as a framework for annual big game hunting regulations. The BGSS establishes:

• What types of hunting opportunities will be available.

• When opportunities will be available.

• Where opportunities will be available.

• How the opportunities will be divided among methods of take.

