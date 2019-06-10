Partial Riverwalk trail closures announced due to flooding

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
The Town of Pagosa Springs is asking the public to avoid low sections of the Riverwalk trail due to minor flooding.
The trail at River Center Park (by the fishing ponds) and a section of the trail to the south of the 6th Street bridge are temporarily closed for public safety. With high water flows from the San Juan River in recent days, the town is asking the public to avoid those areas. Water, mud and debris has flowed over the trails in those sections.
The town will continue to monitor the weather and river reports and make adjustments as needed. The town wishes to thank the community for their awareness in these areas.
Follow these topics: News, Top Stories, Updates