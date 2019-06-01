Community singers begin rehearsals Tuesday for patriotic concert

By Linda Parker

Special to The PREVIEW

Community singers in Pagosa Springs will begin rehearsals next Tuesday evening in preparation for a patriotic concert to be held on July 3.

Rehearsals will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church each Tuesday in June. All who love to sing are invited to join in this opportunity to lift your voice and let freedom ring.

The choir will be directed by Linda Parker, and Kathleen Isberg will serve as accompanist. There will be only five rehearsals, so it will be important for everyone to be present as much as possible.

Get out your red, white and blue and come join the fun for another star-spangled Fourth of July. There is no charge to join the choir. Come be a part of Pagosa’s Independence Day celebration.

Feel free to call Parker for additional information at 264-1434 or email her at singpagosa@gmail.com.

