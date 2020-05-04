Ziminsky promoted to lieutenant

By Pagosa Fire

Protection District

Special to The SUN

The Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) announces the recent promotion of Eric Ziminsky from firefighter to lieutenant effective April 21.

Ziminsky began his volunteer firefighting career with the PFPD in February 2013. His primary response zone is from Station 5 in the Aspen Springs area.

Ziminsky is a vital member of the PFPD, participating on emergency calls, training, the technical rescue team, station care and apparatus maintenance.

Fire Chief Randy Larson said, “Eric serves the Aspen Springs area and the entire Pagosa Fire Protection District with honor and integrity. His contribution to his community and the fire department has led to this well-deserved promotion. Congratulations to Lieutenant Ziminsky for his accomplishments.”

