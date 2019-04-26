Zentangle class to be offered May 22

Zentangle is a form of relaxation using easy-to-learn patterns, drawn by focusing on single lines one at a time. The method focuses on simple elemental strokes that anyone can draw, regardless of creative ability, and allows the mind and body to release stress while creating beautiful images.

A class on Zentangle will be held May 22 at 1 p.m. in the dining room at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center. The instructor will be Roberta Strickland, CZT. You may reach her at 946-4582 or 264-2167.

The History (Book) Club

This group will be reading and discussing different eras in history.

Facilitated by Jim Van Liere, the group meets the third Wednesday of every month.

The next meeting will be May 15 at 1 p.m. in the Community Café dining room at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center.

Questions? Call 731-6878.

Art classes

Art classes for the Senior Center will be provided by the Pagosa Springs Arts Council.

The next class will be held May 14 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in room B11 at Pagosa Springs High School. The instructor will be Kathy Steventon. The medium will be painting with a palatte knife; materials will be provided.

Please RSVP to jenmwaite@gmail.com or 264-2167.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, April 25 — Pork roast with lentils, squash medley, cornbread with butter, milk and salad bar.

Friday, April 26 — Mahi tacos with coleslaw, cilantro lime rice, Parmesan baked zucchini, milk, salad bar and lemon dessert.

Monday, April 29 — Hot turkey salad, broccoli with red peppers, green beans with honey and garlic, milk, salad bar and pumpkin pie.

Tuesday, April 30 — Pork sausage with biscuit and gravy, roasted asparagus with lemony bread crumbs, milk, salad bar and baked apples.

Wednesday, May 1 — Beef Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli with lemon butter, dinner roll with butter, milk and salad bar.

Thursday, May 2 — Chicken Alfredo, Italian spinach with mushrooms, asparagus roasted with walnuts, milk, salad bar and peach cobbler.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Senior News, Top Stories