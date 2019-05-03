Zentangle, art classes and more to be offered at Senior Center

Zentangle is a form of relaxation using easy-to-learn patterns, drawn by focusing on single lines one at a time. The method focuses on simple, elemental strokes that anyone can draw, regardless of creative ability, and allows the mind and body to release stress while creating beautiful images.

A class on Zentangle will be held May 22 at 1 p.m. in the dining room at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center. The instructor will be Roberta Strickland, CZT. You may reach her at 946-4582 or 264-2167.

The History (Book) Club

This group will be reading and discussing different eras in history.

Facilitated by Jim Van Liere, the group meets the third Wednesday of every month.

The next meeting will be May 15 at 1 p.m. in the Community Café dining room at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center.

Questions? Call 731-6878.

Art classes

Art classes for the Senior Center will be provided by the Pagosa Springs Arts Council.

The next class will be held May 14 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in room B11 at Pagosa Springs High School. The instructor will be Kathy Steventon. The medium will be painting with a palette knife; materials will be provided.

Please RSVP to jenmwaite@gmail.com or 264-2167.

Senior Center Caregiver Support Group

Learn practical self-care information, talk through challenges and ways of coping, learn about community resources and support. The next scheduled Caregiver Support Group is scheduled for May 21 at 1 p.m. and will be facilitated by Elaine Stumpo.

For more information, please call 264-2167.

If you are a caregiver of a friend or a family member, please join us for a support and respite group. Adults 18 and older are eligible to participate.

A support group can have significant positive effects on caregivers’ overall well-being. It is a chance to speak with other caregivers who have common experiences with caregiving, learn about resources available in the community and nationally, learn how to keep yourself healthy so you can better deliver the care, and a chance for respite.

Health and wellness

The Senior Center is continuing the pilot program which expands health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring, or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

The next health and wellness date will be May 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 2 — Chicken Alfredo, Italian spinach with mushrooms, asparagus roasted with walnuts, milk, salad bar and peach cobbler.

Friday, May 3 — Lemon baked tilapia with tartar sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, snow pea medley, milk, salad bar and carrot cake.

Monday, May 6 — Turkey tetrazzini with egg noodles, squash calabacitas, steamed asparagus with lemon, milk, salad bar and cherry cream cheese pie.

Tuesday, May 7 — Pork zuppa Toscana, eggplant gratin, buttered corn, focaccia bread with butter, milk and salad bar.

Wednesday, May 8 — Chicken enchiladas, charro beans, Mexicali corn, milk, salad bar and lemon dessert.

Thursday, May 9 — New England clam chowder, spinach sautéed with mushrooms, bacon green beans, buttermilk biscuit with butter, milk and salad bar.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

