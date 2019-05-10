Zentangle, art classes and more offered by Senior Center

Zentangle is a form of relaxation using easy-to-learn patterns, drawn by focusing on single lines one at a time. The method focuses on simple, elemental strokes that anyone can draw, regardless of creative ability, and allows the mind and body to release stress while creating beautiful images.

A class on Zentangle will be held May 22 at 1 p.m. in the dining room at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center. The instructor will be Roberta Strickland, CZT. You may reach her at 946-4582 or 264-2167.

The History (Book) Club

This group will be reading and discussing different eras in history.

Facilitated by Jim Van Liere, the group meets the third Wednesday of every month.

The next meeting will be May 15 at 1 p.m. in the Community Café dining room at the Pagosa Springs Senior Center.

Questions? Call 731-6878.

Art classes

Art classes for the Senior Center will be provided by the Pagosa Springs Arts Council.

The next class will be held May 14 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in room B11 at Pagosa Springs High School. The instructor will be Kathy Steventon. The medium will be painting with a palette knife; materials will be provided.

Please RSVP to jenmwaite@gmail.com or 264-2167.

Senior Center Caregiver Support Group

Learn practical self-care information, talk through challenges and ways of coping, learn about community resources and support. The next Caregiver Support Group is scheduled for May 21 at 1 p.m. and will be facilitated by Elaine Stumpo.

For more information, please call 264-2167.

If you are a caregiver of a friend or a family member, please join us for a support and respite group. Adults 18 and older are eligible to participate.

A support group can have significant positive effects on caregivers’ overall well-being. It is a chance to speak with other caregivers who have common experiences with caregiving, learn about resources available in the community and nationally, learn how to keep yourself healthy so you can better deliver the care, and a chance for respite.

Free legal document preparation

The San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging provides legal services for seniors through the program attorney, Daniel Fiedler. Fiedler will be spending the day at the Senior Center on June 14.

Following are the legal services Fiedler can assist with:

• Public benefits and utilities shut off.

• Landlord-tenant problems, such as persons being evicted.

• Simple wills, power of attorneys, medical durable power of attorney and living wills.

• Consumer issues such as advocating for persons harassed by debt collectors.

• Emergency limited long-term care guardianship and domestic problems, such as abuse.

Please come by or call the Senior Center office (inside the Ross Aragon Community Center) located at 451 Hot Springs Blvd. or call 264-2167 to schedule an appointment.

Medical alert system

Medical alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $8.50 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 9 — New England clam chowder, spinach sautéed with mushrooms, bacon green beans, buttermilk biscuit with butter, milk and salad bar.

Friday, May 10 — Beef stroganoff, glazed carrots, roasted cauliflower snowflakes, milk, salad bar and chocolate cake with mocha frosting.

Monday, May 13 — Beef Philly cheesesteak, cream of broccoli soup, smoked paprika sweet potato fries, milk, salad bar and brownie.

Tuesday, May 14 — Tuna casserole with noodles, shredded Brussels sprouts, green peas, milk, salad bar and blueberry pie.

Wednesday, May 15 — Pork and green chili stew, sautéed cabbage, roasted Parmesan green beans with pine nuts, buttermilk biscuit with butter, milk and salad bar.

Thursday, May 16 — Turkey Rachel sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, milk and salad bar.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

