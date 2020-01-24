Recreation News and Community Center News: Youth volleyball registration underway

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

The Recreation Department is accepting youth volleyball registration for the 9-10 and 11-12 age groups through Feb. 24.

The 9-10 division will be an instructional league held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The 11-12 division will be held on Monday and Wednesday evenings. Cost is $35.

Please call the Recreation Department with any questions, 264-4151, ext. 232.

Community Center open on Saturday

The Ross Aragon Community Center will be open Saturday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for open gym. This will continue through Saturday, April 11.

Any event conflicts which would not allow a Saturday open gym will be posted in advance on the town’s website, Facebook page and in the newspaper.

Please call the Community Center with any questions, 264-4152, ext.521.

Online registration

The Town of Pagosa Springs Recreation Department offers online registration for most youth programs, including tee ball, baseball, soccer, basketball and volleyball.

Xpress Bill Pay provides a secure, convenient option to register for programs through the use of a credit card, debit card or by transferring funds directly from a banking account using electronic funds transfer. To register for programs online, visit the parks and recreation department page at www.townofpagosasprings.com.

For more information, call the recreation office at 264-4151, ext. 232.

