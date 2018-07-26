Youth trail crew helps DUST2 maintain Dakota Springs Trail

By Annie Sewell

Special to The SUN

The Dakota Springs Trail located behind Pagosa Springs High School just received four more armored crossings thanks to the generosity and vision of the Southwest Conservation Corp (SCC) and the La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) Round Up Foundation.

