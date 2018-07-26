Youth trail crew helps DUST2 maintain Dakota Springs Trail

Photo courtesy Annie Sewell
The Southwest Conservation Corp works to install four more armored crossings on the Dakota Springs Trail located behind Pagosa Springs High School the week of July 16. The crossings will ensure proper drainage along the trail.

By Annie Sewell
Special to The SUN
The Dakota Springs Trail located behind Pagosa Springs High School just received four more armored crossings thanks to the generosity and vision of the Southwest Conservation Corp (SCC) and the La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) Round Up Foundation.

This story was posted on July 26, 2018.