Youth soccer registration underway

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

The Recreation Department is accepting youth soccer registrations for ages 7-12 starting July 31 through Aug. 28.

The cost is $35 and you may register only at the Ross Aragon Community Center. There will be three divisions: 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. Each division will have a maximum participation of 32 players.

Registrations will be taken on a first-come basis. You may download the registration from our website www.pagosasprings.co.gov or pick one up at the Community Center.

Please feel free to contact the recreation office with any questions, 264-4151, ext. 232.