Youth soccer registration for ages 5-12 underway

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

The Recreation Department is accepting youth soccer registrations for ages 5-12 through Aug. 28. The cost is $35 and you may register only at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

There will be four divisions: 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. Each division will have a maximum participation of 32 players. Registrations will be taken on a first-come basis. You may download the registration from www.pagosasprings.co.gov or pick one up at the Community Center.

Please feel free to contact the Recreation Department with any questions, 264-4151, ext. 232 or 233.