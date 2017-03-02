Youth group to start at Calvary Chapel

By James Sanderson

Teen driven. Video format. Calvary Chapel is leading the way with a new youth group — Teen Innovation Zone (TIZ). Research and development is the old news.

Today, these departments are called innovation zones. They brainstorm creative solutions to problems in business, just as TIZ will brainstorm, create and implement innovative solutions for the church.

Teens will be actively engaged in community-wide projects such as kindness in action, food bank collection drives, neighborhood church planting, outreach, cooking meals for shut-ins, visiting the nursing home, and building bridges to other churches and youth groups, among others. Actually, there are no limits to the great things we can do if we will only allow for our creativity to emerge.

Then, to further encourage that creative thrust, teens will be making videos of everything that happens. If they help a neighbor clean up their yard, a video is produced using state-of-the-art technology and the latest video techniques.

Edited to perfection during group meetings, these videos are then posted to the YouTube “Teen Innovation Zone” channel; and are shown during services and other events.

Discipleship subjects such as prayer, Bible study, missions, outreach, service and others will also be recorded along with important topics like managing anger, resolving conflict, dealing with addictions, friends, responsible Internet use and other topics concerning youth.

This extraordinary teen group (grades seven through 12) will begin with a kickoff event and pizza party on the evening of March 15 at 5:15 p.m. Meetings are an hour long from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Calvary Chapel at CrossRoad Church, 1044 Park Ave.

For more information, call the church at 507-0123.

