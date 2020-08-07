Youth football registration begins

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Aubrie Limebrook
Pagosa Springs Youth Football Association
The Pagosa Springs Youth Football Association board members have met many times over the summer to discuss the possibility as well as difficulties with having a normal football season starting this month.
After a lot of discussion, following COVID-19 mandates and guidelines closely, speaking with other leagues and checking the interest level in our community, we have decided to begin the registration process to play youth football.
Please email pagosasprings youthfootball@gmail.com and we will email you the registration forms. Registration ends Aug. 16, with practice starting on Aug. 17. See our Facebook page for more information: Pagosa Springs Youth Football.