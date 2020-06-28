Youth football organizers seeking input

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Aubrie Limebrook
Pagosa Springs Youth Football Association
Pagosa Springs Youth Football Association is working to get an idea on how many kids will be interested in playing football this 2020 season.
There are still questions and uncertainties with the exact details because of COVID-19, but in order to move forward, we would like to better know an amount of players and interest in the program.
If regulations allow, practices would begin in August. Games are still being decided based on other teams in our area. If there are not enough teams, state regulations become stricter or other complications arise, the board and coaches would like to still do a six-week football camp so that we don’t lose the momentum of learning the game and staying active.
Email pagosaspringsyouthfootball@gmail.com by June 30 if your child is interested in playing, their age and if they played before. We are also looking for coaches and volunteers.
We will have more information coming out soon. Thank you for your help.