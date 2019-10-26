Youth basketball, arts and crafts offered

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

The Recreation Department is currently accepting registration through Dec. 20 for youth basketball ages 9-12.

The cost is $35 and registration may be completed online at Xpress bill Pay or at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

Practice will start mid-January, with games beginning in February.

Winter recreation arts and crafts class

The Recreation Department is currently accepting registration through Nov. 22 for an arts and crafts class held at the Community Center. Registration can be completed at the Community Center.

The class is for ages 9-13 and class size is limited. Classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. This class is a three-week session running from Dec. 3 through Dec. 19.

The cost of the class is $25 for the three-week session.

Please call the Recreation Department with any questions, 264-4151, ext. 232 or 233.

