Youth basketball, arts and crafts, and more offered

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

The Recreation Department is currently accepting registration through Dec. 20 for youth basketball ages 9-12.

The cost is $35 and registration may be completed online or at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

Practice will start mid-January, with games beginning in February.

Winter recreation arts and crafts class

Registrations are being accepted through Nov. 22 for an arts and crafts class held at the Community Center.

Registration can be completed at the Community Center.

The class is for ages 9-13 and class size is limited. Classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. This class is a three-week session running from Dec. 3 through Dec. 19.

The cost of the class is $25 for the three-week session.

Time 4 Tots registration

Time 4 Tots is a new program offering toddlers ages 2-3 time to socialize and participate in fun hands-on activities. Parents or guardians must be present and involved. We will have singing, music, reading, crafts and plenty of free play.

Classes are available Mondays from 11 a.m. to noon or Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday classes will run Jan. 6, 2020, through Feb. 10, 2020. Tuesday classes will run Jan. 7, 2020, through Feb. 4, 2020. The cost is $20 for the class.

After the Bell program

This is a new after-school program designed for kids ages 9-12 to come to the Community Center gym and participate in different physical educational games. We will be burning off some energy after a long week of school.

The program runs Jan. 10, 2020, through Feb. 7, 2020. The program will be held every Friday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Community Center.

Also, if interested, bus 17 stops at the Community Center for those elementary students participating in the program.

The cost is $20 for all five Fridays involved. Deadline for registering for this program is Jan. 8, 2020.

Open Gymnastic Gym Time

Open Gymnastic Gym Time is to practice those special skills you are determined to learn or just get in some extra practice time. We will play some fun games and top it off with a handstand contest. There will be supervision, but this is not a structured class.

The open gym is for ages 5 and older. Younger children are allowed with parents.

Open gym will be held Fridays, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Nov. 15 and 22, and Dec. 6 and 13 in the Pagosa Springs Middle School mat room.

The gym is open to children ages 5 and older, with younger children allowed with parent.

Registration/waiver is taken by the instructor at class time. The cost is $5 per session.

Fitness room

The fitness room is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The cost is $2 per day, $10 per month or $80 per year.

Please call with any questions, 264-4151, ext. 232 or 233.

Follow these topics: Basketball, News, Parks and Recreation, Sports, Top Stories, Town of Pagosa Springs