Youth basketball and pee-wee soccer registration underway

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

The Recreation Department is currently accepting registrations through Oct. 9 for youth basketball ages 7-8.

The cost is $25 per player. There will only be 32 spots available. This season will start in November.

COVID-19 restrictions will only allow one spectator per player at the game. Masks are required for each spectator.

There will be a live Facebook feed for each game via the Pagosa Springs Parks and Recreation Facebook page for fans to watch the game.

Please call the Recreation Department with any questions, 264-4151, ext. 232 or 233.

Pee-wee soccer

registration ages 3-4

The Recreation Department is excited to offer Pee Wee Soccer for ages 3-4.

Registration is currently being accepted at the recreation office through Sept. 30. Spots are limited.

The season will be held in the month of October on Tuesday and Thursday evenings starting Oct. 13.

The cost is $25 per participant, which will include a uniform jersey.

Please feel free to contact the recreation office with any questions, 264-4151, ext. 232.