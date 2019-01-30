Your health matters: 9Health Fair set for April 27

By Constance d’Angelis

Special to The PREVIEW

By caring for the health of your mind and body you create a cascading effect on the world around you. Those who care about you and depend on you are not the only ones affected. It’s like a snow fall that covers the earth, trees, buildings and mountains, or a pebble dropped into a calm pond of water and ripples out. Your good health creates an effect that is felt throughout the community. You are offering a gift to others, including your pets, animals you care for and how the world considers its health. Take charge of your health.

We at 9Health Fairs recognize the importance of your good health to you, those close to you and our community. As a health service, we’re offering special testing, screening and educational opportunities. This year the fair will be held at the Pagosa Springs High School on April 27 from 7 to 11 a.m.

For a minimal cost of $35, get a general blood chemistry, which includes a blood sugar test.

Did you know that over 100 million Americans, with seniors topping the list at over 25 percent, of the population are diabetic; and close to 50 percent of seniors are pre-diabetic?

This potentially life-threatening and painful malady can be nipped in the bud through shifts in lifestyle that can be made without drugs and surgeries. You can do this before having to become involved with substantial medical intervention like insulin shots, loss of peripheral nerve function requiring surgery including amputations, and other horrible effects of this disease.

But, first, you need awareness. Glucose testing is part of the Health Fair basic testing package.

Life-shifting awareness: A patron and friend was undergoing tingling in his feet and hands, urinating often, feeling very thirsty and fatigued. Through glucose testing he discovered that he was pre-diabetic. He opted for an optional, more extensive glucose test that cost $30 (hemoglobin A1c). It was worth it.

He, in conjunction with his medical provider set up lifestyle changes including increase in exercise, weight loss and a better diet. He’s eating more legumes, cold water fish, blueberries, cinnamon, eggs, cherries, cashews, dark chocolate (85 percent cocoa), and kale. He started drinking green tea in addition to his morning coffee and has replaced sugar with stevia.

These shifts were effective. He lost 20 pounds and has more energy than he has for 10 years. He’s feeling quite well with no need for drugs. He started skiing again.

Questions or want to volunteer? Contact Sharee Grazda 731-0317 or email sgrazda@gmail.com. Visit 9HealthFair.org.

You can reach Constance at 7LawsofHealth@gmail.com.

