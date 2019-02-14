You could face steep fines if caught collecting shed antlers before April 30

By Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Special to The SUN

Since Jan. 1, restrictions on collecting shed antlers have been in effect on all public lands west of Interstate 25 through April 30.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: CO Parks and Wildlife, Outdoors