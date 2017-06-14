You can’t stop the beat with Thingamajig’s ‘Hairspray’

- News
By Audrey Crocker
Special to The PREVIEW
There aren’t many eras of hairstyles that embody the use of hairspray more than the 1960s. With beehives, teased bobs, fabulous updos and the dawn of Marilyn Monroe’s glamorous curls, hairspray was an absolute must-have in the salon of every stylist worth his of her salt.
It’s in this quirky and fun era that we find the heroine of John Waters’ musical “Hairspray,” Tracy Turnblad, marching to her own beat and finding out just how to have the sassiest ‘do in the whole town.
“Hairspray” opens following a day in the life of a young woman who is bursting with joy at every turn. Hilariously enchanted by everything on the seedy Baltimore streets, she sees fun and possibility in every situation. From her father’s quirky joke shop to the streaker down the street, she sees the good in people right from the start. In an era full of change and forward motion, this innate attitude sets her up to be a peacemaker right away. Belting out her love for all people and dancing out her inner dance diva, Tracy finds herself as the center of a movement that just might make the world a better place.
Although full of historical struggles and an examination of how we treat others, “Hairspray” is full of so much joy you will hardly be able to keep still in your seats. Set in a high school where the only things a teenager wants is to watch the “Corny Collins Show,” get asked to a school dance, and maybe, just maybe, get their first kiss, the purity of this show runs to the core.
Thingamajig’s production is an amalgamation of returning talent and new faces that will leave the audience begging for more. The cast is led by powerhouse and newcomer Marion Bienvenue as Tracy Turnblad, who plays opposite Pagosa favorite Luke Hefner, who croons, swoons, and holds the girls’ hearts in the palm of his hand. Perhaps the most exciting return, however, is Dennis Elkins as the mother (yes, you read that correctly) of Tracy, the effervescent and larger-than-life Edna Turnblad.
The 1988 film that inspired the Broadway musical that in turn inspired the well-known 2007 film is meant to be seen live. Don’t miss the athletic and wildly adorable dancing choreographed by Paul Thiemann in his return to Pagosa. A performer returning from 2015 to make his choreographic debut, Thiemann’s own personal light shines through his work and straight onto the stage.
With a stacked list of returners and surprise aces, this production is setting up to become one of the most memorable in Thingamajig history.
Grab your hairspray, get your ‘do just right and head down to the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts for a night of delightful dancing, fast paced storytelling, and the unmistakable unique style of Thingamajig Theatre Company.
“Hairspray” is one of four shows playing in repertory this summer at the Center for the Arts. Don’t miss the other family-friendly offerings: Disney’s “Aida,” “Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” and “Sister Act” starting June 16 through Aug. 27.
Tickets are available at pagosacenter.org or by phone at 731-SHOW (7469).
