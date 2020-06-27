Yeneza receives Good Citizen Award

By Linda Hobbs

Daughters of the American Revolution

On June 11, Regent Tanice Ramsperger, in a drive-by presentation along with local members of the Sarah Platt Decker Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), proudly presented Katriel (K.C.) Yeneza with a DAR Good Citizen Award 2019-2020 for Pagosa Springs High School in Archuleta County.

High school faculty members nominate up to three senior-class students. The nominees must demonstrate the qualities of “Dependability, Service, Leadership and Patriotism” in school and community activities, write a timed and proctored essay and submit letters of recommendation.

Members of the DAR reviewed each nominee and happily selected Yeneza as this year’s local High School Good Citizen. She was presented with a certificate, pin, monetary award and book of the Pioneers of San Juan Country. This highly recognized award should be part of her permanent resume for she has demonstrated well the qualities of good citizenship.

Two other area seniors were honored with the DAR Good Citizens Award: Hannah Shaw from Ignacio High School and Elizabeth Valdez from Animas High School in Durango.

The Good Citizenship award is open to high school seniors of accredited high schools across the nation; winners then compete against other local, regional, state and division winners.

The ladies of the DAR chapter further honored Yeneza’s graduation by “adopting” her with graduation gifts to wish her well in her future endeavors at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

