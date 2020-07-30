Wrong direction

Dear Editor:

Ignoring objections from state and local officials, the president deployed his dedicated border patrol to Portland to tear-gas moms and drag protestors away in unmarked cars. The anonymous soldiers were violating international law by gassing non-violent demonstrators.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.