Worn flags being collected ahead of Flag Day

Roy Vega

Special to The PREVIEW

June 14 annually and with little fanfare marks Flag Day in the United States. It commemorates the adoption of the stars and stripes by the Second Continental Congress on that date in 1777.

Flag Day is also a reminder to fly our flags proudly and to replace any that are so faded, worn or frayed as to no longer be respectful of the great country or state they represent.

Once again, American Legion Mullins-Nickerson Post 108 is collecting unserviceable American and Colorado flags for proper retirement and disposal. Flags in unserviceable condition should be disposed of with dignity.

The American Legion provides this service, and worn flags may be turned in to any Legionnaire or left at any of the following locations: Pagosa Springs Town Hall, Pagosa Fire Protection District Station No. 1 on North Pagosa Boulevard, the Archuleta County Veterans Services Office in the Ross Aragon Community Center, or Vega Insurance and Financial Services office at 818 Rosita St. (across the highway from the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library).

Flags will be collected now until June 14. The post will then announce a date for when the flag retirement and disposal ceremony will take place.

