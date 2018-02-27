World Day of Prayer set for March 2

- News
By Debbie Mackey
Special to The PREVIEW
Women, men and children in more than 170 countries and regions will celebrate World Day of Prayer on March 2.
This year, the women of the World Day of Prayer Committee of Suriname call us to worship considering the words: “All God’s Creation is Very Good!” With these words as backdrop, we are invited to learn about Suriname’s history and rich cultural diversity.
The women of Suriname share their stories of intergenerational wisdom, traditions and experiences of God’s profound love and acceptance. The focus is on Genesis 1, the story of creation. The Bible study and worship service invite us to explore issues of climate change, natural disasters, pollution, and human abuse of the environment — all affecting God’s good creation and God’s people.
This year’s service will be held on March 2 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Majestic Road. Babysitting is provided; if needed, please call Robin Ball at 264-5508.
Invite your friends, family and communities of faith to join the women of Suriname in prayer and song to support ecumenical efforts toward justice, peace, healing and wholeness.
The annual offering supports the work of World Day of Prayer USA and helps meet the needs of families in Suriname and around the world who are victims of many forms of poverty, violence and injustice.
World Day of Prayer is a worldwide ecumenical movement of Christian women of many traditions who come together to observe a common day of prayer each year on the first Friday in March.
World Day of Prayer was founded on the idea that prayer and action are inseparable in the service of God’s kingdom. Services begin at sunrise in the Pacific and follows the sun across the globe on the day of celebration. Each year, a different country’s committee serves as the writers of the World Day of Prayer worship service.
For more information, contact Ball at 264-5507 or the national office, World Day of Prayer USA, www.wdp-usa.org.
