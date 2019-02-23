World Day of Prayer set for March 1

By Penne Hamilton

Special to The PREVIEW

Women, men and children in more than 170 countries and regions will celebrate World Day of Prayer on Friday, March 1.

This year, the women of the WDP Committee of Slovenia call us to worship considering the words: “Come — Everyone Is Ready.” With these words as backdrop, we are invited to learn about Slovenia’s history and rich cultural diversity.

The women of Slovenia share their stories of intergenerational wisdom, traditions, and experiences of God’s profound love and acceptance.

The focus is on “Welcoming God, in your love, you have prepared a table for all, and you inspire us to open our hearts and homes to offer a place to the ones who are not yet at the table. Who isn’t at your table yet? Who isn’t at your World Day of Prayer service … yet?”

The women of Slovenia challenge us all to widen our circles, to expand our communities.

This years’ service will be held on Friday, March 1, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. For child care service, call 731-5801.

Invite your friends, family and communities of faith to join the women of Slovenia in prayer and song to support ecumenical efforts toward justice, peace, healing and wholeness. The annual offering supports the work of World Day of Prayer USA and helps meet the needs of families in Slovenia and around the world who are victims of many forms of poverty, violence and injustice.

World Day of Prayer is a worldwide ecumenical movement of Christian women of many traditions who come together to observe a common day of prayer each year on the first Friday in March.

World Day of Prayer was founded on the idea that prayer and action are inseparable in the service of God’s kingdom. Services begin at sunrise in the Pacific and follow the sun across the globe on the day of celebration. Each year a different country’s committee serves as the writers of the World Day of Prayer worship service.

For more information, contact 731-5801 or the national office of World Day of Prayer USA (www.wdp-usa.org), (212) 870-2466; for orders: (888) 937-8720, info@wdp-usa.org, www.wdp-usa.org, www.wdpusa/blog www.facebook.com/worlddayofprayerusa, www.twitter.com/wdpusa.

