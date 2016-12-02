World Craft Fair open this weekend

- News
By Carole Nasralla
Special to The PREVIEW
For three days this weekend, the 11th annual World Craft Fair will offer the Pagosa Springs community an opportunity to invest in their world and shop fair trade. Shoppers will discover hundreds of handcrafted Christmas ornaments, toys, jewelry, musical instruments, baskets, pottery and more, made by skilled artisans in more than 30 countries around the world.
Ten Thousand Villages, a nonprofit fair trade organization and program of the Mennonite Central Committee market the handicrafts. It is one of the oldest and largest fair trade retailers in North America. Ten Thousand Villages provides vital, fair income to artisans around the world by marketing their handicrafts and telling their stories in North America.
All proceeds from the World Craft Fair benefit Ten Thousand Villages artisan partners and workers around the world. Beyond making a difference in the lives of artisans, your purchase also makes a difference for our world. That’s because Ten Thousand Villages encourages artisan partners to use environmentally friendly processes, sustainable natural resources and recycled materials.
Ten Thousand Villages has been nationally recognized for its commitment to social and environmental responsibility, and has been named one of the “World’s Most Ethical Companies” for several years by the Ethisphere Institute.
The World Craft Fair will be held Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Sunday, Dec. 4, from noon to 4 p.m. The sale is located at Restoration Fellowship, 264 Village Drive, behind City Market.
Make a difference in your world. Shop fair trade.
