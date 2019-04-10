Workshop will address creating emergency kit and disaster skills

By Christina Kraetsch

Special to The SUN

Equity in Emergency Preparedness program is hosting a preparedness workshop in Pagosa Springs.

This free class to will cover how to create an emergency preparedness kit and stay safe during a disaster. Each participant will receive an item for an emergency kit. Door prizes will be given out and lunch will be provided.

Join us on April 15 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library.

If you need any accommodations, please feel free to call us. Spanish and sign language interpreters are available.

For questions, concerns or assistance, contact Adriana at 335-2068 for English or Spanish or Lauren at 335-2069.

