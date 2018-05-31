Work party

Scene … at the Thingamajig Theatre Company’s actors house on May 22. The Friends of Thingamajig Theatre Company gathered at the actors house for a work party to get everything ready for the actors’ arrival for the summer season. That season will feature five musicals — “Legally Blonde,” “Westside Story,” “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and the family show “Pinkalicious.” The Friends also brought essentials like paper towels, soap, makeup wipes and garbage bags, as well as bigger items like fans for the loft, firewood for the outdoor fire pit and a bike tire pump. The actors house is home to 27 actors, singers and dancers from across the country, part of a cast and crew of 56 this summer. Thingamajig is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional theater company in residence at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts.

