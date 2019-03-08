Women’s wellness, avalanche awareness and a benefit concert

Friday, March 8, the new library foundation will host Moors and McCumber for one night in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium. Local festival-goers will remember this talented musical duo from their popular past visits to Reservoir Hill. They craft beautiful story songs that walk the line between rootsy folk and melodic pop.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m. with an opening show by the Pagosa Springs High School Americana Project students. Moors and McCumber will play at 7:30 p.m. Entry to the concert is by donation, with a suggested contribution of $10 per person or $25 per family. All proceeds from the event go to the library foundation.

All-ages gaming

Friday, March 8, from 2 to 3:15 p.m. for a free all-ages gaming session where you can enjoy video gaming on Wii and Xbox 360 Kinect with your friends and family.

Legal clinic

Friday, March 8, from 2 to 3 p.m., a free legal clinic for parties who have no attorney will take place via computer link. Volunteer attorneys will answer questions, help fill out forms, and explain the process and procedure for legal issues in the areas of family law, civil litigation, property tax, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, veterans benefits and civil protection orders. Please check in at the registration desk. This clinic takes place the second Friday of every month.

LEGO Club on Saturday

Kids ages 6-12 are invited to bring your imaginations — LEGOs are provided — on Saturday, March 9, from 11 a.m. to noon for the free LEGO Club.

Book club for adults

Our free book club for adults meets the second Tuesday of each month from 2 to 3 p.m. to discuss alternating fiction and nonfiction titles and enjoy refreshments. On March 12, we will discuss “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah. If you need a copy, please stop by your library. No registration is required.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Teen role-playing

The free role-playing game for seventh- through 12th-graders takes place Wednesday, March 13, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

Computer classes

Join us for free sessions from 1 to 2 p.m. on alternating Thursdays to learn a useful technology skill or application. March 14 covers how to create professional-looking resumes in Microsoft Word. March 28 details how to navigate commonly used features on your Windows, Android or Apple smartphone or tablet. No registration is required.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) takes place on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. Note that PALS will not take place the week of Spring Break (March 25-29). PALS generally follows the school schedule, so when they are off, Mark is off.

Free tech sessions

Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.

Family storytimes

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., join us for free great stories, fun songs and plenty of reasons to get up and move. This is an excellent way for kids of all ages to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Both storytimes are open to babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to make it easier for parents to attend with their children depending on their busy schedules rather than the age of their little ones.

Wednesday, March 13, will feature simple ASL, music and movement with Diann Taylor.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults. We look forward to seeing you at your library. Se habla espanol.

Mysteries, thrillers and suspense

“The Chef” by James Patterson with Max DiLallo features a police detective by day and celebrity food truck chef by night. “The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls” by Anissa Gray focuses on a well-respected family when the husband and wife are arrested. “The Girl in the Glass Box” by James Grippando is a Jack Swyteck legal thriller about an immigration case.

Novels

“The Last Romantics” by Tara Conklin follows a middle-class Connecticut family facing a crisis testing the strengths of their bonds. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris describes the bravery of a concentration camp prisoner. “The City in the Middle of the Night” by Charlie Jane Anders is a futuristic tale set on a dying planet. “Leading Men” by Christopher Castellani combines fact and fiction to tell the story of the aftermath of a glittering party thrown by Truman Capote in Portofino, Italy, in 1953. “Finding Dorothy” by Elizabeth Letts is a look at the real Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz” through the eyes of author Frank Baum’s wife.

Nonfiction

“Cultured” by science journalist Katherine Harmon Courage describes yogurt and other “gut-friendly” foods to feed our microbiome and benefit our health.

Large print

“What Doesn’t Kill Her” by Christina Dodd follows a woman who has a year-long gap in her memory. “The Golden Tresses of the Dead” by Alan Bradley is a Flavia de Luce mystery. “Connections in Death” by J.D. Robb is an Eve Dallas mystery. “Hard Ride” by Elmer Kelton is a collection of tales from the American West. “Call Me Lonesome” by Brett Cogburn is book two of the Morgan Clyde western series. “The Devil’s Waltz” by Ethan J. Wolfe is a western. “Never Tell” by Lisa Gardner is a murder mystery. “All the Wrong Places” by Joy Fielding is an online dating mystery.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are being added regularly to our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Muriel Eason and our anonymous donors.

Quotable quote

“There are two means of refuge from the miseries of life: cats and music.” — Albert Schweitzer (1875-1965), French theologian, writer, humanitarian, philosopher, physician and Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.

