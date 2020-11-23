Women’s Outdoor Media Association announces Mia Anstine as inaugural Founder’s Award winner

Women’s Outdoor Media Association

The Women’s Outdoor Media Association (WOMA) recently presented Mia Anstine with its first-ever WOMA Founder’s Award. The recipient of the WOMA Founder’s Award is recognized for her continued support of shooting sports, hunting, fishing and archery.

According to WOMA President Lenee Landis, “We chose Mia to receive the initial WOMA Founder’s Award because of her lifetime commitment to volunteerism and her passion for educating women and juniors to participate in a wide variety of outdoor activities. The premise of this award is to recognize ‘unsung heroes’ who are selfless in devoting their time and ability to engage women in the outdoor lifestyle while building their confidence and teaching them important skills.”

Anstine has volunteered as an instructor at the WOMA’s annual She Never Quit charity event for five years.

“We also want to recognize that she’s involved as a volunteer for other organizations on local, state and national levels” said Landis. “Mia embodies the generous and passionate spirit required to guide women with a desire to learn more about the outdoors on a journey of self-discovery and success. We’re thrilled to have her on our team and delighted to recognize her dedication by presenting her with our WOMA Founder’s Award.”

“It is an honor to receive recognition for my volunteer work and devotion to education,” said Anstine. “While a ‘thank you’ is not necessary, it sure does feel good. I hope this award inspires others to step up and volunteer in the outdoor industry so they, too, can recognize the fulfillment that comes along with teaching others how special the shooting, hunting, fishing and outdoor lifestyle is.”

The WOMA Founder’s Award recognizes Anstine’s work at WOMA events as well as her continual contributions via her own company, plus her efforts with the Colorado Sportsman’s Roundtable, Safari Club International, the DC Project and the many other outreach endeavors she participates in.

“Mia is a mentor and has the ability to do it all with patience and a smile; she has made a profound impact on women’s lives,” said Landis.

About Mia Anstine

In addition to being a certified instructor of archery, rifle, pistol, shotgun and hunter’s education, Anstine is an award-winning outdoor writer, big game outfitting guide, advocate, wife and mother. Her work has been featured on television, radio, in newspapers and magazines. As an engaging speaker, commentator and instructor, Anstine has been featured in numerous interviews.

Her passion for influencing others to pursue their outdoor dreams resulted in Anstine being the first American woman (and of Latin descent) featured on the cover of Field and Stream magazine (August 2016).

About the WOMA

Founder’s Award

This award, created in honor of the WOMA founder, Deb Ferns, highlights someone who’s tirelessly taught women and inspired programs to elevate women’s participation, experiences and abilities in the outdoor world.

The WOMA Founder’s Award will be presented each year at the annual She Never Quit charity event. Criteria include but is not limited to: lobbying efforts for wildlife management; being a viable community member in continued education for hunting, fishing, shooting sports and/or archery; Second Amendment activism; conservation; and a lifelong commitment to bringing more women and youth into the outdoor lifestyle.

About WOMA

Established in 2008, WOMA focuses on increasing media coverage of women who are active in traditional outdoor sports, especially shooting, hunting, fishing and archery.