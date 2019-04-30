Women’s Golf League will start in May

By Lynne McCrudden

Special to The SUN

The Pagosa Springs Women’s Golf Association (PSWGA) will begin play for the season in early May at Pagosa Springs Golf Course.

We play on Tuesdays with a tee off time of 9 a.m. until June 1, when we will change to 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start.

Our seasonal dues are $50, which can be mailed to Kay McKee at 1672 Hersch Ave., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. The dues are used to pay weekly winners and in order to be “in the game,” a player needs to hold a handicap (ghin). If you are unclear as to how to establish a handicap, please contact either the pro shop at the golf course or give Lynne McCrudden a call at 946-2517.

Each week, we play a game that gives all levels of players an opportunity to win and enjoy friendly competition. The PSWGA is also a member of the Four Corners women’s golf league that plays competitive team golf at courses within the Four Corners area. This is a great experience for those who like more competitive golf and a terrific opportunity to play other courses in the area. An established handicap is needed to participate in team play, which takes place approximately once a month from May to September. We look forward to a great season and welcoming new members.

