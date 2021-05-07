Women’s golf league to start this month

By Lynne McCrudden

Pagosa Springs Women’s Golf Association

The Pagosa Springs Women’s Golf Association (PSWGA) is excited to begin the 2021 season. We will have casual play on Tuesdays starting May 8 at 9:30 a.m. and this early season warm-up will run through June 1.

By this time, we hope everyone will have their golf handicap index (GHIN) established and paid for through the Pagosa Springs Golf Club, or if you are a part-timer and play in another state, that GHIN number is totally acceptable.

Our seasonal dues are $40, which go toward payouts for weekly winners and margaritas at our year-end luncheon. The regular season will begin on June 8 at 8:30 a.m. Tee times should be made online using the Pagosa Springs Golf Club website.

PSWGA has been supporting women’s golf for over 25 years. We are a group of ladies that love golf, meeting new golfers and enjoying friendly competition. If you are only in Pagosa part time, we still encourage you to come join us. For more information, contact Lynne McCrudden at (970) 946 2517 or Beth Ross at (830) 385-1880. Come join the fun.