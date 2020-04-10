Women, Infants and Children Program open, accepting new families

The Women, Infants and Children or “WIC” Program is open for business and accepting new families.

WIC is a supplemental food and nutrition program for pregnant or postpartum women, infants and children up to age 5. Pregnant women or families experiencing a loss of income may qualify to enroll.

For the safety of our families, WIC is conducting existing and new client appointments over the phone.

To contact WIC go to coloradowicsignup.com to initiate a self-referral and a WIC staff member will call or Archuleta County residents can call the Pagosa Springs office at 264-2409, ext 3002.

