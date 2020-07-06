Women Helping in Pagosa Springs presents scholarships

By Barbara Swindlehurst

Women Helping in Pagosa Springs

Congratulations to the 2020 WHIPS (Women Helping in Pagosa Springs) Scholarship recipients: Kassandra Reyes and Josselyn Pina-Espino. The ladies were presented with their scholarships just a few weeks ago.

Reyes will be attending the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) to study early childhood education.

Last summer, Reyes participated in a program at UNC where she earned nine college credits toward her early childhood education degree. This gave her an insight as to what college would be like and this program motivated her to continue to get good grades in high school.

Reyes’ accomplishments have included Future Business Leaders of America Nationals, Integrated Science II Honors and National Honor Society vice president.

Pina-Espino will be attending San Juan College in Farmington, N.M., to pursue her associate degree and then will move on to Colorado Mesa University to enroll into their nursing program with a minor in psychology.

Pina-Espino’s goal is to become a nurse and enjoy the many aspects of patient care.

Pina-Espino’s accomplishments include the Future Business Leaders of America, where she placed second and had planned to attend state competition in the spring of 2020, Trio Education Talent Search, basketball and volleyball.

WHIPS awards two scholarships each year to deserving senior high school girls. On an average, WHIPS receives 15 to 20 applications that are carefully reviewed by a committee and then the top two ladies are chosen. Many thanks to Jenelle Syverson, Jean Brittingham and Barbara Swindlehurst for reviewing the applications and narrowing down the candidates to these two wonderful young ladies.