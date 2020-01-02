Wolves: ‘Better have the facts’

Dear Editor:

In the Thursday, December 12, 2019 addition of the Pagosa Sun you carried an article entitled “Commissioners may oppose wolf reintroduction”. It would appear all those Commissioners present were against wolf introduction, for which I applaud them for their stance.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Letters to the Editor, Opinion