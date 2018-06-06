Wolfwood Refuge to make annual visit

- News
By Paula Woerner
Special to The PREVIEW
Wolfwood Refuge is excited to announce that this year we will be at Pagosa Brewing and Grill on Saturday, June 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. An educational talk will be offered at 1:30 p.m.
This is a free family event and an opportunity to meet some of the real-life ambassador wolves. With a donation of $10, you will receive an original Wolfwood/Pagosa Brewing glass which the brewery will fill with one of its award-winning flagship brews or soft drink of your choice.
Pagosa Brewing Company is located at 118 N. Pagosa Blvd.. Plan to stay for lunch or come early for dinner. You won’t be disappointed.
Due to the growing attendance of our annual Pagosa Springs visits, Wolfwood is very grateful for an expanded location with elbow room, a full menu and excellent parking. Please don’t bring dogs to this special event.
Pagosa Folk ‘N’ Bluegrass festival attendees are welcome. This is a wonderful opportunity you will long remember about your visit to Pagosa Springs.
For more information about the wolves, please visit: www.wolfwoodrefuge.org.
