WOLF to host spring fundraiser Friday

By Darcy DeGuise

This winter has been a reminder of how fun a snowy season in Pagosa Springs can be. With over 450 inches at Wolf Creek and the surrounding areas this year, avalanche awareness is a must.

For this reason, a group of savvy ski patrollers formed the Winter Outdoor Learning Fund (WOLF) in the hopes of providing opportunities to young people while teaching them the importance of snow and wilderness safety.

Since its inception four years ago, WOLF has awarded over 15 scholarships for Avalanche 1 and Wilderness First Aid courses to youth in Pagosa Springs and Creede. The goal of this nonprofit is to promote safe practices in the backcountry while exposing young people to possible future employment opportunities, especially in the outdoor/recreational realm.

In this vein, WOLF is hoping to sponsor a Wilderness First Aid Course this summer in Pagosa Springs. There will be a number of scholarships offered to those interested in taking this course, so stay tuned for upcoming information about this event, slated to take place in early June.

All of these courses are costly, so in order to continue providing youth in Archuleta, Mineral and Rio Grande counties with scholarships, WOLF is hosting a “Spring Fundraiser” this Friday, March 22, at the Rez Hill Grill from 7 to 10 p.m. Come shake off those “winter blahs,” dancing to the music of the Robin Davis Duo. There will be a small raffle and a cash bar. All proceeds will ensure that WOLF can continue to grow its message while giving back to young people in our community.

