WOLF to host annual spring fundraiser

By Darcy DeGuise

Special to The PREVIEW

It’s that time of year (again) to dust off your dancing shoes and your beer-drinking lips in support of the Winter Outdoor Learning Fund (WOLF).

Since its inception five years ago, WOLF, whose board is comprised mainly of ski patrolers, has used its organization to encourage awareness of outdoor safety. Whether it be raised through wilderness first aid or avalanche training courses, this six-member board’s purpose is to prevent catastrophe in the wilderness by granting scholarships to those interested in upping their knowledge of the outdoors.

WOLF formed shortly after the death of one of their own ski patrollers, Collin Sutton, who was caught in an avalanche while conducting exploration and research in the South San Juan Mountain Range on March 4, 2014. To honor Sutton’s love of the outdoors and service to the ski industry, in particularly Wolf Creek’s, Riff Raff Brewing Company releases Sut’s Faux-kanee Lager every year around this anniversary.

This year, the release party takes place on Wednesday, March 4, at Riff Raff. WOLF will host a silent auction in the “Stepchild Room” and entertainment will be provided by the Robin Davis Duo. The keg is tapped at 3 p.m., and the music/silent auction starts at 6 p.m. All proceeds fund WOLF scholarships.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Clubs, Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Music, Outdoors, Top Stories