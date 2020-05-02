Wolf Creek to remain closed for the season

From the Wolf Creek Ski Area website:

Wolf Creek Ski Area is now CLOSED for the Season due to

Executive Order D 2020 049.

Wolf Creek would like to thank all of our guests, season passholders and employees for their patience and understanding during this confusing time. Wolf Creek will be working diligently to put safeguards in place that should allow for a great season in 2020-2021!

D 2020 049

EXECUTIVE ORDER

Amending Executive Orders D 2020 004, D 2020 006, and D 2020 026 to Extend the Closure of Downhill Ski Areas Due to the Presence of COVID-19 in the State of Colorado

Pursuant to the authority vested in the Governor of the State of Colorado and, in particular, pursuant to Article IV, Section 2 of the Colorado Constitution and the relevant portions of the Colorado Disaster Emergency Act, C.R.S. § 24-33.5-701 et seq., I, Jared Polis, Governor of the State of Colorado, hereby issue this Executive Order amending Executive Orders D 2020 004, D 2020 006, and D 2020 026 to extend the closure of downhill ski areas until May 23, 2020, due to the presence of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Colorado.

The Wolf Creek Ski Area will resume summer maintenance with a limited team of employees. Please contact the ski area through wolfcreekski@wolfcreekski.com.

Have a safe summer!

