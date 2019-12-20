- News
Wolf Creek Ski Area features epic skiing and boarding after receiving 40 inches of fresh powder from a pre-Christmas storm that crept into the Southern San Juan Mountains over the weekend. The ski area reported 23 inches of snow in 24 hours, 32 inches of snow in 48 hours and a whopping 40 inches of snow in 72 hours. Season-to-date, the ski area has had 139 inches of snow with a midway depth of 67 inches as of Wednesday morning.
