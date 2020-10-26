Wolf Creek Ski Area to open Wednesday, receives 22 inches of snow
Wolf Creek Ski Area received 22 inches of snow from this week’s storm, with snow continuing to fall. The summit currently has 24 inches of snow.
Treasure, Bonanza and Nova will be operating Wednesday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Nov. 1. A complete November schedule should be determined by Sunday
Hours of operations will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lift tickets will be at Local Appreciation rates. Tickets can be purchased online or at the ticket office.
More details will be updated tomorrow at wolfcreekski.com.
The ski area’s website states the following:
Colorado State Guidelines require wearing face masks and social distancing in all indoor and outdoor public places. This includes buildings, in the base area, and riding a lift. Masks are required outdoors while in the base area and while in ticket and lift lines. Tickets will not be sold to anyone without a mask or face covering. Any guests refusing to follow Colorado State Guidelines guide lines will be asked to leave. Other guidelines include:
- Visitors coming to Wolf Creek should be aware of Colorado’s quarantine requirements in case of exposure. Any guests who test positive or been exposed to COVID-19 must extend their stay at their own expense to complete isolation or quarantine.
- Wolf Creek is located in Mineral County; lodging is found in Pagosa Springs (Archuleta County) and South Fork (Rio Grande County). Please understand the dial level showing the status level of COVID-19 in all counties in Colorado. Visitors should educate themselves by clicking on the dial level link.
- Please use the Colorado State Guidelines link for the comprehensive list of guidelines. Guests should also be aware of Wolf Creek Ski Area’s Pre-Season COVID-19 plan.
The PRE-SEASON plan includes the following elements that make it a safe offering to the communities:
- The only thing offered to participants are the lifts and restrooms. No other amenity will be offered such as indoor lodging/seating areas, food service, ski school, rentals, etc. The preseason plan will allow for access to the lifts only.
- This soft opening will allow staff members to ease into understanding COVID protocols and make the transition from what they have previously known as ski area operations. Since this year will look different than most in terms of how they will load chairs, conduct employee health screenings, how distancing will be handled in lift lines, sanitization of bathrooms, etc., this will allow them to practice those protocols prior to the full season.
If you have any questions please email wolfcreekski@wolfcreekski.com.
By Pagosa SUN Online
This story was posted on October 26, 2020.