Wolf Creek Ski Area to open 7 days a week starting Saturday with 18 inches at midway

Wolf Creek Ski Area is excited to announce the opening of the upper mountain this weekend with Treasure Stoke, Bonanza, Elma, Nova, Lynx and the Magic Carpet lifts operating from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The mountain will now be open 7 days a week starting this Saturday, Nov. 23.

The Ski Area will be closed tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 22.

Wolf Creek has received 12 inches of fresh powder from the latest storm; the midway base is 18 inches. This new snow comes just in time for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Conditions are powder, packed powder with early season conditions and obstacles. The year-to-date snowfall total is 34 inches.



The Wolf Creek Ski School will be available, for both adults and children, including the Wolf Pup Program. The Ski Rental, Boarder Dome and Treasure Sports will also reopen.

To celebrate the opening of the upper mountain, Wolf Creek will be offering the local appreciation rate until further notice. Local appreciation rates are $54 for adults, $36 for seniors and $29 for children. There will be entertainment in the Main Day Lodge this weekend with Christof the One Man Band from Taos.

The Wolf Creek Lodge will be open this weekend with a full menu as well as the Prospector Grill, the Continental Espresso Bar and Base Camp, Wolf Creek’s Picnic Building.

