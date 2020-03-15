Wolf Creek Ski Area suspends operations Sunday in response to COVID-19 outbreak

The following was posted on Wolf Creek Ski Area’s website:
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, all Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) ski areas will be suspending their operations beginning today, Sunday March 15, until further notice. We know that this action will cause disappointment and inconvenience for many visitors and residents, but it is made with the best interests of our guests, employees and the communities in which we operate in mind. The Governor of Colorado has issued an executive order directing this suspension of operations. He has done so in consultation with Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) and local public health authorities and out of concern for the capacity of local health providers. Please be patient during this time as Wolf Creek will be receiving a high volume of calls and inquiries.
Colorado Ski Country USA member ski areas include:
Wolf Creek
Winter Park
Telluride
Sunlight
Steamboat
Snowmass
Silverton
Purgatory
Powderhorn
Monarch Mountain
Loveland
Kendall Mountain
Howelsen Hill
Hesperus
Granby Ranch
Eldora
Echo Mountain
Copper Mountain
Cooper
Buttermilk
Aspen Mountain
Arapahoe Basin Aspen Highlands