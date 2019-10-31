Wolf Creek Ski Area opens for the season

Ski season in Pagosa Country has begun.

Wolf Creek Ski Area opened today, making the ski area one of the first in the U.S. to open for the season.

As of Wednesday morning, the ski area had received 17 inches so far this season, including 5 inches earlier this week.

The ski area reported summit and midway depths of 7 inches as of Wednesday.

The ski area opened today with the Nova Lift and Magic Carpet, giving access to four of the area’s 133 named runs.

The ski area’s website lists the current conditions as powder, packed powder and man-made snow with early season conditions and obstacles.

According to the ski area’s opening announcement, lift tickets will be $31 for ages 6 and older. Lift tickets for children 5 years and younger will be $6.

Ski school, including the Wolf Pups Program, will be available during opening weekend, the announcement states.

And, since the area is opening for the season on Halloween, some spooky fun is planned.

“To celebrate Halloween, Wolf Creek will be open until dusk on October 31st for guests wanting to ride the Lynx Lift up to the haunted house!! Be sure to wear your costumes to help celebrate! The haunted House will also open its doors on November 1st,” the ski area’s Oct. 25 announcement states.

Wolf Creek will then reopen weekends until Mother Nature allows otherwise.

